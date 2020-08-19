Rafferty Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,894 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned about 0.09% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $19,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000.

NYSEARCA:IWB traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $188.70. 18,674 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,167,076. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $120.20 and a 52-week high of $189.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $180.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.13.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

