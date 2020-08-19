Rafferty Asset Management LLC Grows Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 50.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 36,581 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $21,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 3,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 4,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of IWF traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $215.89. 22,524 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,112,160. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $202.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.44. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $128.23 and a 12 month high of $216.32.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Further Reading: Straddles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.