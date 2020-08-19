Rafferty Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 207.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 339,783 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 229,159 shares during the quarter. Analog Devices makes up 0.6% of Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned 0.09% of Analog Devices worth $41,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,803,033 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,492,540,000 after buying an additional 3,571,383 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter worth about $240,367,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,322,089 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $387,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215,616 shares during the period. Melvin Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,133,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,106,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $188,847,000 after purchasing an additional 678,856 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

ADI stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $117.96. 203,066 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,441,577. The firm has a market cap of $43.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.93, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.39. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.07 and a 1-year high of $127.39.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 20.05% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 48.16%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $132.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $134.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Analog Devices has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.68.

In other Analog Devices news, Director Edward H. Frank sold 8,460 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $959,533.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,242,880.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Steve Pietkiewicz sold 3,710 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.29, for a total transaction of $457,405.90. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,325 shares of company stock worth $1,661,769. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

