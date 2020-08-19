Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $20.08 Million Holdings in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 488.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 784,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 650,850 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $20,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 4.5% during the first quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. now owns 8,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 14,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 35,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Miller Investment Management LP increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Miller Investment Management LP now owns 38,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Finally, Westhampton Capital LLC increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 8,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Co stock traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $24.13. 940,003 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,111,176. The company has a market capitalization of $100.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 66.04 and a beta of 1.11. Wells Fargo & Co has a 52 week low of $22.00 and a 52 week high of $54.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.50). Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 4.33% and a net margin of 6.26%. The firm had revenue of $17.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Co’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Co will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.13%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on WFC shares. Compass Point dropped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.31.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

