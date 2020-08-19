Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $22.17 Million Holdings in Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 111.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 365,713 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 193,060 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned 0.14% of Maxim Integrated Products worth $22,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 491.5% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. 89.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Maxim Integrated Products alerts:

In other Maxim Integrated Products news, SVP Edwin Medlin sold 12,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.17, for a total value of $887,451.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $155,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 135,132 shares of company stock valued at $8,977,501 in the last quarter. 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $68.88. 97,140 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,989,920. Maxim Integrated Products Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.93 and a 12-month high of $73.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.98, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 5.11 and a quick ratio of 4.54.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $545.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.66 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 36.29% and a net margin of 29.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Maxim Integrated Products Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 26th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Maxim Integrated Products’s payout ratio is 84.96%.

MXIM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Maxim Integrated Products in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays raised Maxim Integrated Products from an “underweight” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Maxim Integrated Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.24.

About Maxim Integrated Products

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

See Also: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MXIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM).

Receive News & Ratings for Maxim Integrated Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxim Integrated Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.