Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $24.73 Million Stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 425.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,897 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 109,246 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $24,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the first quarter worth about $26,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 100.0% during the first quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the first quarter worth about $31,000. 61.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $158.00 price target (up from $130.00) on shares of Boeing in a report on Friday, May 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on Boeing from $240.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. TheStreet cut Boeing from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $156.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Boeing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $217.38.

NYSE BA traded up $0.37 on Wednesday, reaching $170.60. The company had a trading volume of 620,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,993,144. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.71 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $175.39 and its 200 day moving average is $191.74. Boeing Co has a 52-week low of $89.00 and a 52-week high of $391.00.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($4.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.93) by ($1.86). The business had revenue of $11.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.95 billion. Boeing had a negative net margin of 4.27% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($5.82) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Boeing Co will post -9.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Boeing news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 1,152 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $173.36 per share, for a total transaction of $199,710.72. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,710.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Read More: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.