Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $26.94 Million Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 427.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 200,912 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 162,844 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs were worth $26,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,024 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 69,196 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,417,000 after acquiring an additional 6,383 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,337 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,539 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 97,594 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $11,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FIS traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $143.72. 69,410 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,242,949. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a 1-year low of $91.68 and a 1-year high of $158.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $141.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.76. The firm has a market cap of $89.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,806.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.68.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 0.25%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s payout ratio is currently 24.96%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $154.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $142.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.12.

In other Fidelity National Information Servcs news, insider Martin Boyd sold 21,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.23, for a total value of $3,159,445.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,297,060.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Stephanie Ferris sold 6,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.91, for a total value of $914,305.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 6,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $971,119.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 117,775 shares of company stock valued at $16,487,782 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fidelity National Information Servcs

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

