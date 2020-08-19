Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $27.31 Million Stake in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 467.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,999 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $27,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in shares of American Tower by 10.6% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,985,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,174,240,000 after purchasing an additional 953,901 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC grew its holdings in American Tower by 1.6% during the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 8,701,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,894,860,000 after buying an additional 139,173 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in American Tower by 5.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,205,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,351,322,000 after buying an additional 312,957 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in American Tower by 7.3% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,719,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,027,589,000 after buying an additional 322,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in American Tower by 10.2% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,617,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,005,516,000 after buying an additional 426,382 shares in the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 415 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.70, for a total value of $110,680.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,334 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.00, for a total value of $345,506.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,756,016. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,115 shares of company stock valued at $2,130,071 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMT stock traded down $6.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $246.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,390,884. American Tower Corp has a 52-week low of $174.32 and a 52-week high of $272.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $258.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $245.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.88, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $111.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.60, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.44.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.99). American Tower had a return on equity of 39.62% and a net margin of 24.70%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that American Tower Corp will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMT shares. KeyCorp downgraded American Tower from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Tower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $273.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 29th. Barclays began coverage on American Tower in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $296.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank began coverage on American Tower in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $287.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of American Tower in a report on Friday, July 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $273.08.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

