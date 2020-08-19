Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $45.15 Million Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 201.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 139,571 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,252 shares during the period. Lam Research comprises 0.6% of Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned 0.10% of Lam Research worth $45,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,655,695 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,037,366,000 after acquiring an additional 148,341 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Lam Research by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,572,143 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $616,431,000 after buying an additional 72,678 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Lam Research by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,112,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $506,970,000 after buying an additional 516,115 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Lam Research by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,001,147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $240,559,000 after buying an additional 11,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Lam Research by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 902,889 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $216,693,000 after buying an additional 264,117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $270.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Lam Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $370.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $425.00 price objective (up previously from $330.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $376.38.

In other news, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 10,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $3,527,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 17,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.82, for a total transaction of $6,546,827.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,414 shares of company stock worth $19,832,146. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LRCX traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $373.85. The stock had a trading volume of 63,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,503,437. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $353.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $295.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 2.83. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $181.38 and a one year high of $387.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.39.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $4.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 22.42% and a return on equity of 49.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.62 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 20.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

