Rafferty Asset Management LLC Increases Position in D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 303.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 470,468 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 353,714 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned 0.13% of D. R. Horton worth $26,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in D. R. Horton by 13.6% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 32,318 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 3,865 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in D. R. Horton by 6.2% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 363,602 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,362,000 after buying an additional 21,137 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of D. R. Horton by 36.1% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 64,223 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 17,040 shares during the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D. R. Horton in the second quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of D. R. Horton by 4.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 73,072 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after purchasing an additional 3,383 shares during the last quarter. 83.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DHI traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,661,433. The stock has a market cap of $26.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 6.82 and a quick ratio of 1.65. D. R. Horton Inc has a one year low of $25.51 and a one year high of $74.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.81.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. D. R. Horton had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 18.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that D. R. Horton Inc will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 12th will be given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. D. R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is 16.32%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of D. R. Horton from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of D. R. Horton from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of D. R. Horton from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Raymond James lowered shares of D. R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of D. R. Horton from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.83.

In related news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.45, for a total value of $53,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,450. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.45, for a total transaction of $342,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,819 shares in the company, valued at $558,667.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.96% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

