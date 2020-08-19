Rafferty Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,259,036 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 295.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,684,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,259,036 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned about 0.31% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF worth $67,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EEM. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $162,653,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 99.7% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,875,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $302,910,000 after buying an additional 4,430,995 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $131,994,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1,739.8% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,262,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $114,004,000 after buying an additional 3,085,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 21,495.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,298,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $78,443,000 after buying an additional 2,287,716 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.39. 1,472,713 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,442,508. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.44. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $30.09 and a one year high of $46.32.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Featured Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.