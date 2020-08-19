Rafferty Asset Management LLC Purchases 567,775 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 214.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 833,096 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 567,775 shares during the quarter. Micron Technology comprises 0.6% of Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Micron Technology worth $42,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 31,540 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,620 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 7,416 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 65.6% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 593 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. 80.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MU stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.10. 705,284 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,463,838. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.13 and a 52-week high of $61.19. The stock has a market cap of $50.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.31, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.67 and its 200 day moving average is $48.67.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 6.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.79, for a total transaction of $517,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 128,368 shares in the company, valued at $6,648,178.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 13,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total transaction of $662,016.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 142,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,867,325.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 24,003 shares of company stock valued at $1,195,427. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price (down previously from $63.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Micron Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.03.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

