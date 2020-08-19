Rafferty Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 466.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,859 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH were worth $16,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the first quarter valued at about $118,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the 1st quarter valued at about $275,000. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 109.8% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 11.2% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 461,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,664,000 after acquiring an additional 46,599 shares in the last quarter. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH alerts:

CCI stock traded down $2.82 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $163.18. The stock had a trading volume of 48,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,919,105. The company has a market capitalization of $69.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.22, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $168.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a 1-year low of $114.18 and a 1-year high of $180.00.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a net margin of 14.90% and a return on equity of 8.29%. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.36%.

In related news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.09, for a total value of $348,180.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $980,823.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO James D. Young sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $1,008,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 198,679 shares in the company, valued at $33,378,072. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,684,560. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Barclays started coverage on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $197.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.27.

About CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Article: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.