Rafferty Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 488.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 358,900 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 297,870 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned 0.13% of PulteGroup worth $12,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PHM. Greenhaven Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 57.3% during the 2nd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 5,250,246 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $178,666,000 after buying an additional 1,911,503 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,578,499 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,585 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 66.8% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,194,214 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,976,000 after purchasing an additional 878,855 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,035,807 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $90,080,000 after purchasing an additional 854,095 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the 1st quarter valued at $15,078,000. 84.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PulteGroup stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.34. 88,215 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,326,932. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $12.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.80 and its 200-day moving average is $34.84. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.12 and a 52 week high of $47.43.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 10.94%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PHM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered PulteGroup from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded PulteGroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded PulteGroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PulteGroup currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.76.

In other news, CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 54,774 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.08, for a total transaction of $2,414,437.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 244,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,788,271.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

