Rafferty Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 221.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,646 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned 0.12% of Qorvo worth $15,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 32.2% during the second quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 7,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Qorvo by 44.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after buying an additional 5,114 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in Qorvo by 94.4% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,205 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Qorvo by 16.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,556 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Qorvo by 58.2% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter. 88.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Qorvo news, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,328 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.53, for a total value of $153,423.84. Also, Director Walter H. Wilkinson sold 2,347 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.80, for a total value of $314,028.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,758,308.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,555 shares of company stock worth $1,334,995. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Qorvo stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $133.12. 23,386 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,671,318. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 3.05. Qorvo Inc has a 1 year low of $67.54 and a 1 year high of $136.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.33, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.54.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.37. Qorvo had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 12.05%. The company had revenue of $787.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.91 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. Qorvo’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Qorvo Inc will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on QRVO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Cowen upped their price target on Qorvo from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Charter Equity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Qorvo from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Qorvo in a research note on Friday, May 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.57.

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

