Rafferty Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 481.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 441,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 365,582 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $22,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Citigroup by 71.6% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its position in Citigroup by 1,171.2% during the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. 77.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Shares of C traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,086,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,697,038. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.36. The stock has a market cap of $107.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.78. Citigroup Inc has a 52 week low of $32.00 and a 52 week high of $83.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The business had revenue of $19.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 26.91%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $60.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, June 5th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.03.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Read More: Cost of Capital

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.