Rafferty Asset Management LLC Sells 6,293,354 Shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) by 82.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,303,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,293,354 shares during the quarter. VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF makes up about 0.9% of Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.18% of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF worth $64,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter worth $33,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Clean Yield Group grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 136.7% during the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GDXJ traded down $2.49 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.22. The stock had a trading volume of 341,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,467,166. VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF has a one year low of $19.52 and a one year high of $65.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.91.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

