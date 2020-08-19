Randstad N.V. (OTCMKTS:RANJF) Short Interest Update

Randstad N.V. (OTCMKTS:RANJF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 568,000 shares, a growth of 10.4% from the January 31st total of 514,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5,680.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RANJF remained flat at $$50.25 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.12. Randstad has a 12-month low of $31.16 and a 12-month high of $57.85.

About Randstad

Randstad NV provides solutions in the field of work and human resources (HR) services. It offers temporary staffing and permanent placements. The company recruits supervisors, managers, professionals, interim specialists, and consultants for middle and senior leadership positions. It also offers on-site workforce management, as well as other HR services, such as recruitment process outsourcing, managed services programs, payroll services, outplacement, and job posting and resume services on digital platforms.

