Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Sets New 1-Year High at $9.37

Range Resources Corp. (NYSE:RRC) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.37 and last traded at $8.71, with a volume of 6374325 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.88.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RRC shares. Wolfe Research raised Range Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Range Resources in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. MKM Partners raised Range Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $6.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Range Resources in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Range Resources in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Range Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.09.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.07. Range Resources had a negative return on equity of 0.43% and a negative net margin of 79.81%. The company had revenue of $376.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $492.64 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 55.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Range Resources Corp. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RRC. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Range Resources by 26.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,400,378 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $69,313,000 after purchasing an additional 6,345,693 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Range Resources by 160.8% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,570,838 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $19,542,000 after purchasing an additional 5,284,485 shares during the period. Exor Investments UK LLP grew its stake in shares of Range Resources by 69.7% during the second quarter. Exor Investments UK LLP now owns 7,115,947 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $40,063,000 after purchasing an additional 2,923,142 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Range Resources by 3,137.8% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,700,348 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $15,203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,616,948 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Range Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,684,000.

Range Resources Company Profile

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company. It engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana regions of the United States.

