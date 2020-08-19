Rapids (RPD) Achieves Market Cap of $882,029.50

Rapids (CURRENCY:RPD) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 19th. One Rapids token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24 and BiteBTC. Rapids has a total market capitalization of $882,029.50 and $2,625.00 worth of Rapids was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Rapids has traded up 16.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Rapids alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002482 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008475 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.38 or 0.00138643 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $210.35 or 0.01780563 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.69 or 0.00192099 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000887 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000229 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.99 or 0.00135362 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000155 BTC.

About Rapids

Rapids’ total supply is 22,982,585,385 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,785,130,127 tokens. Rapids’ official website is www.rapidsnetwork.io. Rapids’ official Twitter account is @RapidsRPD.

Rapids Token Trading

Rapids can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rapids directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rapids should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rapids using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rapids Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rapids and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.