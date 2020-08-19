Rapidz (RPZX) Hits One Day Volume of $163,712.00

Rapidz (CURRENCY:RPZX) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. Rapidz has a market capitalization of $3.80 million and approximately $163,712.00 worth of Rapidz was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Rapidz has traded down 29.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Rapidz token can now be bought for $0.0026 or 0.00000022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002454 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008520 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.58 or 0.00140897 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $206.68 or 0.01755932 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.43 or 0.00190579 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000870 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000227 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.03 or 0.00136209 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Rapidz’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,471,253,284 tokens. Rapidz’s official message board is www.rapidz.io/blog. Rapidz’s official website is www.rapidz.io.

Rapidz can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rapidz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rapidz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rapidz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

