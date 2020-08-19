Rathbone Brothers plc Has $1.33 Million Stock Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Rathbone Brothers plc decreased its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,270 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in STZ. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 84.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 121.1% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 160.0% during the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 71.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $176.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Constellation Brands from $224.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on Constellation Brands from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. UBS Group raised their target price on Constellation Brands from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $216.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.32.

STZ traded up $4.49 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $178.18. 1,514,940 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 981,559. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 989.94, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.90. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.28 and a 1-year high of $212.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $178.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 1st. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 0.62%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.21 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 8.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 10th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.89%.

In other news, major shareholder Richard Sands sold 638,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.12, for a total value of $114,989,868.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 249,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,987,311.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert Sands sold 172,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.40, for a total value of $31,095,367.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 616,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,153,099.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,052,364 shares of company stock worth $189,856,440. 15.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

