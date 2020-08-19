Raven Protocol (RAVEN) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.97 Million

Raven Protocol (CURRENCY:RAVEN) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. In the last seven days, Raven Protocol has traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar. Raven Protocol has a market cap of $1.97 million and $29,204.00 worth of Raven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Raven Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy and Binance DEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002470 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008528 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.64 or 0.00141486 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $207.10 or 0.01760805 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.48 or 0.00191084 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000877 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000225 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.19 or 0.00137631 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Raven Protocol Profile

Raven Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,215,172,109 tokens. Raven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Raven Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/ravenprotocol. Raven Protocol’s official website is www.ravenprotocol.com.

Raven Protocol Token Trading

Raven Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and Binance DEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raven Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raven Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Raven Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

