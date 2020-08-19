RChain (REV) Market Capitalization Achieves $15.80 Million

RChain (CURRENCY:REV) traded up 9.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 19th. One RChain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0327 or 0.00000279 BTC on major exchanges including Bitinka, IDEX, BitMart and AirSwap. Over the last week, RChain has traded 6.4% higher against the dollar. RChain has a market capitalization of $15.80 million and $199,908.00 worth of RChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

RChain Profile

RChain launched on December 1st, 2016. RChain’s total supply is 870,663,574 tokens and its circulating supply is 482,890,386 tokens. RChain’s official Twitter account is @rchain_coop. The Reddit community for RChain is /r/RChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for RChain is www.rchain.coop. The official message board for RChain is medium.com/rchain-cooperative.

Buying and Selling RChain

RChain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitinka, ChaoEX, OOOBTC, BitMart, Bilaxy, Kucoin, IDEX and AirSwap. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

