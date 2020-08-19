RealChain Market Cap Reaches $93,929.13 (RCT)

RealChain (CURRENCY:RCT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 19th. One RealChain token can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, CoinBene and DigiFinex. RealChain has a total market cap of $93,929.13 and $3,817.00 worth of RealChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, RealChain has traded up 62.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001400 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00039196 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00004766 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $646.11 or 0.05486025 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002860 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00004542 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00003690 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00045943 BTC.

RealChain Token Profile

RCT is a token. Its genesis date was July 3rd, 2018. RealChain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,884,811 tokens. The official website for RealChain is rcfund.org. RealChain’s official Twitter account is @RealChainFund.

Buying and Selling RealChain

RealChain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, DigiFinex and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RealChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RealChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RealChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

