Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for ASSA ABLOY AB/S (ASAZY)

ASSA ABLOY AB/S (OTCMKTS: ASAZY) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

8/18/2020 – ASSA ABLOY AB/S was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating. According to Zacks, "Assa Abloy AB offers locks and security products. Its product offer include mechanical locks such as door locks and cylinder locks and security doors, electromechanical locks, electronic locks, door closers, door automatics, access control systems. Assa Abloy also provides secure identity solutions, contactless identification technology solutions, electronic lock systems and safes for hotels and cruise ships. The Company primarily sells in Europe and in North America. Assa Abloy AB is based in Stockholm, Sweden. "

8/17/2020 – ASSA ABLOY AB/S was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock.

8/11/2020 – ASSA ABLOY AB/S was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

8/6/2020 – ASSA ABLOY AB/S was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock.

8/5/2020 – ASSA ABLOY AB/S was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

7/27/2020 – ASSA ABLOY AB/S had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

7/20/2020 – ASSA ABLOY AB/S had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

7/20/2020 – ASSA ABLOY AB/S was upgraded by analysts at Pareto Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/2/2020 – ASSA ABLOY AB/S was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

6/30/2020 – ASSA ABLOY AB/S was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock.

6/23/2020 – ASSA ABLOY AB/S was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

Shares of ASAZY opened at $11.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.88 and a beta of 0.80. ASSA ABLOY AB/S has a fifty-two week low of $7.62 and a fifty-two week high of $12.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.05 and its 200-day moving average is $10.38.

ASSA ABLOY AB/S (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. ASSA ABLOY AB/S had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 9.31%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that ASSA ABLOY AB/S will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and consumer markets in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. The company offers mechanical and electromechanical locks, digital door locks, cylinders, door fittings, security doors, door frames, industrial high-security fencings and gates, and fire doors, as well as hardware products.

