Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Berry Global Group (BERY)

Berry Global Group (NYSE: BERY) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/4/2020 – Berry Global Group had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $54.00 to $62.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/3/2020 – Berry Global Group had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $52.00 to $60.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

8/3/2020 – Berry Global Group had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $34.00 to $55.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

8/3/2020 – Berry Global Group had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Corp from $55.00 to $58.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/3/2020 – Berry Global Group had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from $57.00 to $60.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/3/2020 – Berry Global Group had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $46.00 to $62.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/3/2020 – Berry Global Group had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $56.00 to $64.00.

7/27/2020 – Berry Global Group was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating.

7/13/2020 – Berry Global Group is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock.

7/7/2020 – Berry Global Group had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $54.00 to $56.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE BERY opened at $54.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.72, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.93. Berry Global Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $25.00 and a fifty-two week high of $54.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.63.

Get Berry Global Group Inc alerts:

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 32.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Berry Global Group Inc will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Berry Global Group news, President Curt Begle sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.41, for a total value of $514,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $514,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Carl J. Rickertsen sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.21, for a total value of $758,940.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $758,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 44,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,346,440. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Berry Global Group during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $123,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Riverpark Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Berry Global Group by 74.2% in the second quarter. Riverpark Capital Management LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares during the last quarter.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials; Health, Hygiene & Specialties; and Consumer Packaging. The Engineered Materials segment offers engineered materials, including stretch and shrink films, and converter films; trash-can liners and food bags; cloth and foil, splicing and laminating, flame-retardant, flashing and seaming tapes, double-faced cloth, masking, mounting, OEM, and medical and specialty tapes; and food and consumer films, retail bags, and polyvinyl chloride films.

Read More: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.