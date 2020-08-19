Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Compass Group (CPG)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Compass Group (LON: CPG):

8/14/2020 – Compass Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 1,350 ($17.65) price target on the stock.

7/31/2020 – Compass Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

7/31/2020 – Compass Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 1,350 ($17.65) price target on the stock.

7/31/2020 – Compass Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from GBX 1,400 ($18.30) to GBX 1,310 ($17.13). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/31/2020 – Compass Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.

7/30/2020 – Compass Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

7/27/2020 – Compass Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a GBX 1,435 ($18.76) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 1,585 ($20.72).

7/9/2020 – Compass Group was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to an “underperform” rating. They now have a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 1,250 ($16.34).

7/2/2020 – Compass Group is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set an “outperform” rating and a GBX 1,800 ($23.53) price target on the stock.

Shares of CPG stock opened at GBX 1,178 ($15.40) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.11, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,133.92 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,325.80. Compass Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 11.01 ($0.14) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,150 ($28.11).

Compass Group (LON:CPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The company reported GBX 37.60 ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 36.20 ($0.47) by GBX 1.40 ($0.02). On average, research analysts forecast that Compass Group plc will post 8973.0001954 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Compass Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It serves business and industry; healthcare and senior living market; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors. The company also offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

