Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Power Co. of Canada (POW)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Power Co. of Canada (TSE: POW):

8/11/2020 – Power Co. of Canada had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$26.00 to C$29.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/10/2020 – Power Co. of Canada had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$29.00 to C$31.00.

8/6/2020 – Power Co. of Canada had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$25.00 to C$27.00.

8/5/2020 – Power Co. of Canada had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$29.00 to C$30.00.

7/17/2020 – Power Co. of Canada had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$24.00 to C$26.00.

POW stock opened at C$25.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$24.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$24.92. Power Co. of Canada has a 12 month low of C$17.47 and a 12 month high of C$35.15. The company has a market capitalization of $16.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59. The company has a quick ratio of 63.89, a current ratio of 77.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.71.

Power Corporation of Canada operates as a diversified international management and holding company with interests primarily in the financial services, sustainable and renewable energy, asset management, communications, and other business sectors in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and Pargesa segments.

Further Reading: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Power Co of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Co of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.