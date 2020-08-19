Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Renault (RNO)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Renault (EPA: RNO):

8/5/2020 – Renault was given a new €29.00 ($34.12) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/31/2020 – Renault was given a new €22.00 ($25.88) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/30/2020 – Renault was given a new €29.00 ($34.12) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/30/2020 – Renault was given a new €29.00 ($34.12) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/10/2020 – Renault was given a new €22.00 ($25.88) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/7/2020 – Renault was given a new €29.00 ($34.12) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/3/2020 – Renault was given a new €28.00 ($32.94) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/1/2020 – Renault was given a new €22.00 ($25.88) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/1/2020 – Renault was given a new €29.00 ($34.12) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/30/2020 – Renault was given a new €22.00 ($25.88) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of RNO stock traded down €0.27 ($0.32) on Wednesday, reaching €24.02 ($28.26). The stock had a trading volume of 1,129,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,290,000. Renault SA has a 1 year low of €73.71 ($86.72) and a 1 year high of €100.70 ($118.47). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €23.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of €22.84.

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles. The company operates through Automotive, Sales Financing, and AVTOVAZ segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

