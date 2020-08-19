Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Stantec (STN)

Stantec (NYSE: STN) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

8/11/2020 – Stantec was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Stantec Inc. provides professional consulting services in planning, engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying and geomatics. It also provides professional consulting services in environmental sciences, project management, and project economics for infrastructure and facilities projects. Its services include, or relate to, the development of conceptual plans, zoning approval of design infrastructure, transportation planning, traffic engineering, landscape architecture, urban planning, design construction review and surveying. It provides knowledge-based solutions for infrastructure and facilities projects through value-added professional services principally under fee-for-service agreements with clients. Stantec Inc. is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada. “

8/9/2020 – Stantec had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at National Bank Financial. They now have a $48.00 price target on the stock.

8/7/2020 – Stantec had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $46.00 to $47.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

8/7/2020 – Stantec had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $46.00 to $47.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/7/2020 – Stantec had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $43.00 to $42.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

8/7/2020 – Stantec had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $51.00 to $53.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/1/2020 – Stantec was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Stantec Inc. provides professional consulting services in planning, engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying and geomatics. It also provides professional consulting services in environmental sciences, project management, and project economics for infrastructure and facilities projects. Its services include, or relate to, the development of conceptual plans, zoning approval of design infrastructure, transportation planning, traffic engineering, landscape architecture, urban planning, design construction review and surveying. It provides knowledge-based solutions for infrastructure and facilities projects through value-added professional services principally under fee-for-service agreements with clients. Stantec Inc. is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada. “

7/13/2020 – Stantec is now covered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock.

6/24/2020 – Stantec was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Stantec Inc. provides professional consulting services in planning, engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying and geomatics. It also provides professional consulting services in environmental sciences, project management, and project economics for infrastructure and facilities projects. Its services include, or relate to, the development of conceptual plans, zoning approval of design infrastructure, transportation planning, traffic engineering, landscape architecture, urban planning, design construction review and surveying. It provides knowledge-based solutions for infrastructure and facilities projects through value-added professional services principally under fee-for-service agreements with clients. Stantec Inc. is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada. “

Shares of NYSE STN traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $32.45. 101,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 121,284. Stantec Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.99 and a fifty-two week high of $33.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.86 and a 200 day moving average of $29.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 25.35 and a beta of 1.13.

Get Stantec Inc alerts:

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. Stantec had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The company had revenue of $686.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $683.80 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Stantec Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.116 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. This is an increase from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.61%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Stantec in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Fort L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Stantec in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Stantec by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Stantec in the 1st quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stantec in the 2nd quarter worth about $237,000. 62.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consulting Services – Canada, Consulting Services – United States, and Consulting Services – Global.

Featured Article: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Stantec Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stantec Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.