Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Curaleaf (CURLF)

8/18/2020 – Curaleaf was upgraded by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock.

8/18/2020 – Curaleaf had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $15.00 to $16.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/18/2020 – Curaleaf had its price target raised by analysts at Alliance Global Partners from $14.00 to $16.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/18/2020 – Curaleaf had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $11.00 to $13.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/6/2020 – Curaleaf had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $10.70 to $11.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/4/2020 – Curaleaf had its price target raised by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $7.50 to $10.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/23/2020 – Curaleaf had its price target raised by analysts at Alliance Global Partners from $12.00 to $14.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/22/2020 – Curaleaf is now covered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/22/2020 – Curaleaf had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $10.70 price target on the stock.

OTCMKTS CURLF traded down $0.59 on Wednesday, hitting $8.85. 2,026,121 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 560,085. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.69. Curaleaf Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $2.54 and a 1-year high of $9.70.

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc operates as an integrated medical and wellness cannabis operator in the United States. It cultivates, processes, markets, and/or dispenses a range of cannabis products in various operating markets, including flower, pre-rolls and flower pods, dry-herb vaporizer cartridges, concentrates for vaporizing, concentrates for dabbing, tinctures, lozenges, capsules, and edibles.

