Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Sleep Country Canada (ZZZ)

8/10/2020 – Sleep Country Canada had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$20.00 to C$23.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

8/10/2020 – Sleep Country Canada had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$22.00 to C$25.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/10/2020 – Sleep Country Canada had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$16.00 to C$25.00.

8/10/2020 – Sleep Country Canada had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$13.00 to C$21.00.

8/10/2020 – Sleep Country Canada had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$13.00 to C$20.00.

7/30/2020 – Sleep Country Canada had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$15.00 to C$20.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

7/23/2020 – Sleep Country Canada had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$18.00 to C$22.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

ZZZ traded up C$0.54 on Wednesday, hitting C$20.70. The company had a trading volume of 92,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,387. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$18.36 and a 200-day moving average price of C$15.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.27, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.19. Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of C$7.75 and a 12-month high of C$22.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $715.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10.

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing mattress and bedding related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, box spring bases, pillows, duvets, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillow protectors, platforms, and other sleep accessories.

