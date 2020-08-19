Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Constellation Software (CSU)

Constellation Software (TSE: CSU) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/10/2020 – Constellation Software was downgraded by analysts at Pi Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a C$1,674.00 price target on the stock, down previously from C$1,758.00.

8/7/2020 – Constellation Software was given a new C$1,500.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

8/7/2020 – Constellation Software had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$1,700.00 to C$1,800.00.

8/7/2020 – Constellation Software had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$1,600.00 to C$1,700.00.

8/5/2020 – Constellation Software had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Pi Financial. They now have a C$1,758.00 price target on the stock.

7/28/2020 – Constellation Software had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$1,500.00 to C$1,600.00.

7/21/2020 – Constellation Software had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$1,400.00 to C$1,600.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

Shares of CSU stock opened at C$1,504.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1,565.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1,441.14. The company has a market capitalization of $32.71 billion and a PE ratio of 94.03. Constellation Software Inc. has a twelve month low of C$1,076.34 and a twelve month high of C$1,637.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.94.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 18th will be given a $1.341 dividend. This is a boost from Constellation Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 17th. Constellation Software’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, installation, and customization of software to various markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Public Sector and Private Sector. The Public Sector segment develops and distributes software solutions primarily to government and government-related customers.

