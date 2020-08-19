Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for H. Lundbeck A/S- (HLUYY)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S- (OTCMKTS: HLUYY) recently:

8/18/2020 – H. Lundbeck A/S- was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “H. Lundbeck A/S is an international pharmaceutical company engaged in the research and development, production, marketing and sale of pharmaceuticals across the world. Its products are targeted at disorders like depression and anxiety, schizophrenia, insomnia, Huntington’s, epilepsies, Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s diseases. The Company is involved in the development of new and improved drugs for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders. H. Lundbeck A/S is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark. “

8/17/2020 – H. Lundbeck A/S- had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

8/14/2020 – H. Lundbeck A/S- had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

8/14/2020 – H. Lundbeck A/S- had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Shares of HLUYY opened at $34.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.57. H. Lundbeck A/S- has a fifty-two week low of $25.68 and a fifty-two week high of $44.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.91 and its 200-day moving average is $36.14.

H. Lundbeck A/S engages in the research, development, production, and sale of pharmaceuticals for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's principal products include Abilify Maintena for schizophrenia; Brintellix/Trintellix to treat depression; Northera for treating symptomatic neurogenic orthostatic hypotension; Onfi for Lennox-Gastaut syndrome; and Rexulti to treat depression/schizophrenia.

