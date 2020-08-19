Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ)

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE: CNQ) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

8/7/2020 – Canadian Natural Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$32.00 to C$33.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/7/2020 – Canadian Natural Resources had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$39.00 to C$40.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/7/2020 – Canadian Natural Resources was given a new C$25.00 price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/7/2020 – Canadian Natural Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Cormark from C$25.00 to C$30.00.

8/6/2020 – Canadian Natural Resources was given a new C$29.00 price target on by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/15/2020 – Canadian Natural Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$26.00 to C$32.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/13/2020 – Canadian Natural Resources was given a new C$24.00 price target on by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/8/2020 – Canadian Natural Resources was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a C$32.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$24.00.

7/8/2020 – Canadian Natural Resources had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a C$32.00 price target on the stock.

7/8/2020 – Canadian Natural Resources was given a new C$32.00 price target on by analysts at CSFB. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/29/2020 – Canadian Natural Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$27.00 to C$30.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/29/2020 – Canadian Natural Resources had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$27.00 to C$30.00.

6/24/2020 – Canadian Natural Resources was upgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a C$39.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$25.00.

6/22/2020 – Canadian Natural Resources had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a C$25.00 price target on the stock.

CNQ stock opened at C$26.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.41, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,017.69. Canadian Natural Resources Ltd has a fifty-two week low of C$9.80 and a fifty-two week high of C$42.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$24.59 and a 200-day moving average of C$25.83.

Get Canadian Natural Resources Ltd alerts:

In other Canadian Natural Resources news, Director Stephen W. Laut sold 183,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.91, for a total value of C$4,565,704.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 480,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$11,959,540.10.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen, and synthetic crude oil (SCO). Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

Read More: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.