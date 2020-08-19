Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR (SBGSY)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR (OTCMKTS: SBGSY) in the last few weeks:

8/5/2020 – SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Schneider Electric SA offers integrated solutions across multiple market segments energy and infrastructure, industrial processes, building automation, and data centers or networks, as well as in residential applications. The Company is focused on making energy safe, reliable, and efficient. Its power management systems offers high density metering, energy tariff optimization, power quality mitigation, local LV/MV protection & control, intelligent power & motor control, renewable energy conversion and electric vehicle recharging. Its process and machine management system offers general machines control, packaging control and material handling control and hoisting control. Its IT / server room management systems offer rack systems, uninterruptible power supply, cooling control and surveillance. It also has building management systems and security management systems. Schneider Electric SA is headquartered in Rueil Malmaison, France. “

8/4/2020 – SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

7/31/2020 – SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR is now covered by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/31/2020 – SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

7/30/2020 – SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

7/30/2020 – SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.

7/30/2020 – SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.

7/30/2020 – SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating.

7/14/2020 – SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

6/30/2020 – SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

6/24/2020 – SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of SBGSY traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $24.48. 47,117 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 122,863. SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR has a 1 year low of $13.49 and a 1 year high of $24.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 1.01.

Schneider Electric SE provides energy management and automation solutions worldwide. It operates through four businesses: Low Voltage, Medium Voltage, Secure Power, and Industrial Automation. The Low Voltage business provides low voltage power and building automation products and solutions that address the needs of various end markets from buildings to industries and infrastructure to data centers.

