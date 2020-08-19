Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Element Fleet Management (EFN)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Element Fleet Management (TSE: EFN) in the last few weeks:

7/29/2020 – Element Fleet Management had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$11.50 to C$12.25. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/29/2020 – Element Fleet Management had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$14.00 to C$15.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/29/2020 – Element Fleet Management had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$12.00 to C$14.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/29/2020 – Element Fleet Management was upgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a C$12.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$11.00.

Shares of TSE:EFN opened at C$10.92 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$10.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$10.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion and a PE ratio of 101.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 312.30, a current ratio of 12.78 and a quick ratio of 12.18. Element Fleet Management Corp has a 12 month low of C$6.96 and a 12 month high of C$13.47.

In related news, Senior Officer Christopher Michael Wyndham Gittens sold 31,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.41, for a total transaction of C$361,187.47. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$76,692.60.

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers fleet management services, including acquisition, financing, program management, and remarketing services for cars and light duty vehicles, medium and heavy duty trucks, material handling equipment, automobiles, and specialty vehicles and equipment, as well as corporate, municipal, and industrial fleets.

