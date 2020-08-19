Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $700.97 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC) to report $700.97 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Regal Beloit’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $690.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $715.80 million. Regal Beloit posted sales of $772.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 9.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Regal Beloit will report full year sales of $2.76 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.73 billion to $2.83 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.93 billion to $3.05 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Regal Beloit.

Get Regal Beloit alerts:

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.28. Regal Beloit had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The business had revenue of $634.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.32 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 27.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on RBC shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Regal Beloit from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays raised shares of Regal Beloit from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, June 1st. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Regal Beloit from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Regal Beloit in a report on Monday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Regal Beloit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.71.

In other news, Director Dean A. Foate sold 7,500 shares of Regal Beloit stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.51, for a total transaction of $723,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,458,206.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John C. Kunze sold 452 shares of Regal Beloit stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.05, for a total value of $43,414.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,052.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,136 shares of company stock valued at $1,174,887 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RBC. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regal Beloit by 15.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,053,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $441,248,000 after buying an additional 662,708 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Regal Beloit by 19.8% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,200,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,563,000 after purchasing an additional 198,264 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Regal Beloit by 135.4% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 263,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,560,000 after purchasing an additional 151,300 shares during the period. AJO LP increased its position in shares of Regal Beloit by 55.0% in the first quarter. AJO LP now owns 413,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,006,000 after purchasing an additional 146,634 shares during the period. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Regal Beloit in the second quarter worth $12,496,000. 94.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:RBC opened at $95.42 on Wednesday. Regal Beloit has a 1-year low of $51.99 and a 1-year high of $100.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 24.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.41.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th. Regal Beloit’s dividend payout ratio is 21.86%.

About Regal Beloit

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial and Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

Featured Article: Special Dividends

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Regal Beloit (RBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Regal Beloit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regal Beloit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.