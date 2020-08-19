Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) Shares Sold by Andra AP fonden

Andra AP fonden decreased its holdings in Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 354,500 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 19,800 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $3,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 203.1% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 3,528 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the first quarter worth $47,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 332.0% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,586 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 4,293 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 22.5% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 7,744 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 19.7% during the second quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,727 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

RF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Regions Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.17.

Shares of NYSE:RF opened at $11.37 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.49. Regions Financial Corp has a one year low of $6.94 and a one year high of $17.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.65.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The bank reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.32). Regions Financial had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 5.10%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Regions Financial Corp will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.45%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing services; corresponding deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Read More: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF).

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.