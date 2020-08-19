Regis Management CO LLC Buys 89,800 Shares of Slack (NYSE:WORK)

Regis Management CO LLC raised its stake in shares of Slack (NYSE:WORK) by 121.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,775 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 89,800 shares during the quarter. Slack comprises about 1.1% of Regis Management CO LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Regis Management CO LLC’s holdings in Slack were worth $5,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Slack by 88.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,488,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,939,000 after acquiring an additional 696,835 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Slack during the 1st quarter valued at about $743,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Slack by 78.5% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 993,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,660,000 after purchasing an additional 436,897 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Slack in the second quarter worth about $1,989,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Slack by 12.4% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 332,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,350,000 after buying an additional 36,850 shares in the last quarter. 51.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WORK stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.41. The company had a trading volume of 8,112,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,123,459. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.51. Slack has a 52-week low of $15.10 and a 52-week high of $40.07. The company has a market capitalization of $15.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.05 and a beta of -0.37.

Slack (NYSE:WORK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $201.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.12 million. Slack had a negative net margin of 87.91% and a negative return on equity of 79.21%. The business’s revenue was up 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Slack will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Slack from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Slack from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Slack from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Slack from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Slack from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Slack has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.09.

In other Slack news, Director Andrew Braccia sold 184,729 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.96, for a total transaction of $7,381,770.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $47,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 44,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,416,618. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,276,790 shares of company stock valued at $75,750,857. 26.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

