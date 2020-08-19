Regis Management CO LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Regis Management CO LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) by 22.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,064 shares during the period. Regis Management CO LLC’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $2,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ICF. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. CWM LLC increased its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 165.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 676 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 51.5% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000.

Shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF stock traded down $2.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $102.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,247 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $102.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.17. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.40 and a fifty-two week high of $104.37.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Profile

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

