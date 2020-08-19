Regis Management CO LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Regis Management CO LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 185,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,128 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up 1.9% of Regis Management CO LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Regis Management CO LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $8,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. now owns 77,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,670,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC now owns 23,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 31,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 5,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 34.6% during the first quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IEMG traded down $0.64 on Wednesday, hitting $53.51. 12,395,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,809,313. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $35.65 and a 1 year high of $55.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.07.

