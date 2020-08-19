Regis Management CO LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Regis Management CO LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 51.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,145 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Regis Management CO LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Regis Management CO LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $3,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 87.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 101.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Bellevue Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $50,000.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of MUB stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $116.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,565,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,540,788. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.31. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $100.03 and a 12 month high of $118.15.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Read More: Profit Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.