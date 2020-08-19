Regis Management CO LLC Has $2.72 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ)

Regis Management CO LLC trimmed its holdings in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ) by 22.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,200 shares during the quarter. Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF comprises 0.6% of Regis Management CO LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Regis Management CO LLC owned about 0.62% of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF worth $2,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its position in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 9,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $612,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 124,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,398,000 after purchasing an additional 3,710 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 121,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,314,000 after purchasing an additional 7,969 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $482,000.

Shares of PWZ stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $27.95. The company had a trading volume of 18,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,256. Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $23.60 and a 1-year high of $28.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.68 and a 200 day moving average of $27.23.

See Also: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.