Regis Management CO LLC Has $5.80 Million Stake in Spotify (NYSE:SPOT)

Regis Management CO LLC lowered its position in shares of Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) by 34.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,789 shares during the period. Spotify comprises about 1.3% of Regis Management CO LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Regis Management CO LLC’s holdings in Spotify were worth $5,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC increased its position in Spotify by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Spotify by 65.8% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in Spotify by 0.3% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 28,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,467,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Spotify by 700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Spotify by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,275,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. 54.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPOT traded down $3.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $256.80. 989,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,124,455. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.55 and a beta of 1.59. Spotify has a 12-month low of $109.18 and a 12-month high of $299.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $263.15 and a 200 day moving average of $183.02.

Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($1.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($1.42). The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Spotify had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a negative return on equity of 15.49%. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.42) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Spotify will post -3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. CSFB raised their price objective on Spotify from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price target (up previously from $175.00) on shares of Spotify in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Spotify from $185.00 to $357.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Spotify from $185.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Spotify from $144.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $228.74.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides music streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers commercial-free music services to subscribers comprising unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog.

