Regis Management CO LLC Sells 15,444 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Regis Management CO LLC decreased its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,566 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 15,444 shares during the period. Electronic Arts makes up about 0.8% of Regis Management CO LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Regis Management CO LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $3,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EA. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 952.6% during the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 185.5% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 237 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 904.0% during the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the first quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. 88.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Electronic Arts news, EVP Matthew Bilbey sold 600 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.04, for a total value of $73,824.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $655,557.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Kenneth A. Barker sold 14,020 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.31, for a total value of $1,995,186.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 51,974 shares of company stock worth $7,175,597. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EA shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Electronic Arts from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Nomura increased their price target on Electronic Arts from $120.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.52.

Shares of EA stock traded up $2.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $142.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,413,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,130,710. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.56 billion, a PE ratio of 21.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $138.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.69 and a 52-week high of $147.36.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

