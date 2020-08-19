Regis Management CO LLC Sells 57,270 Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Regis Management CO LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) by 39.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,270 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Energy ETF comprises about 1.0% of Regis Management CO LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Regis Management CO LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Vanguard Energy ETF worth $4,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VDE. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 8,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Finally, First PREMIER Bank lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 30.0% in the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VDE traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.51. The stock had a trading volume of 360,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,283,835. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $30.03 and a 1-year high of $84.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.91.

About Vanguard Energy ETF

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

