Regis Management CO LLC Sells 6,492 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Regis Management CO LLC decreased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 98,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,492 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF accounts for 1.6% of Regis Management CO LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Regis Management CO LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $7,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 818.2% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 52.6% during the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHB traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $80.70. 980,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,680,952. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a twelve month low of $51.38 and a twelve month high of $81.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.95 and a 200 day moving average of $71.52.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

