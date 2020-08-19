Regis Management CO LLC Sells 7,277 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Regis Management CO LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 264,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,277 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for approximately 4.6% of Regis Management CO LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Regis Management CO LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard Real Estate ETF worth $20,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VNQ. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. TD Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1,454.3% in the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth $53,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 271.6% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 611 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VNQ traded down $0.39 on Wednesday, hitting $81.42. 3,635,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,124,987. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $55.58 and a 1-year high of $99.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $79.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.97.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.